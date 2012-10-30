A note from the publisher on Sandy

In the wake of the storm, Newsday remains committed to providing the information you need, especially when you need it most.

-Newsday.com offers complete, continuous coverage of every aspect of Sandy and its impact on our communities. During this critical time, Newsday.com storm coverage is accessible to all, without charge, and you can access Newsday.com online or on your mobile device.

- Getting the newspaper to you is important. Getting it to you safely is even more important. Our staff and distributors know that their safety is our primary concern, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

-Our digital version of the newspaper is available for download from our website and mobile apps (free to all Newsday seven-day home subscribers and all Optimum Online customers).

-While we are doing whatever we have to do to keep you informed, please do whatever you have to do to keep yourself and your family safe.

Sincerely,

Fred Groser

Publisher