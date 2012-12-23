A wet, not white Christmas likely for LI

It probably won't be a white Christmas, but it might be a wet one.

A weak system passing over the area will cause some light rain showers Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, but temperatures will likely be too warm for a dusting of the white stuff, according to meteorologist David Stark in the National Weather Service's Upton bureau.

Sunday will be cool and breezy, with mainly clear skies and high temperatures in the lower 40s across Long Island, Stark said.

Lows on Sunday night will fall into the upper 20s, with the breeze dying down into calm air.

On Monday, Christmas Eve, expect increasing clouds throughout the day and high temperatures in the lower 40s, Stark said. A weak system will move into the area Monday night, bringing with it very light precipitation that should end by sunrise on Tuesday morning, Christmas Day, Stark said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday's lows will be in the mid-30s.

Christmas will be in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy. Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s with clearing skies.

Stark said if the system started tracking in a more southerly direction, snow would be a "possibility, but it wouldn't be anything too significant."

A stronger storm system is forecast to move into the area on Wednesday, bringing with it afternoon rain showers that will only begin to wind down by Thursday afternoon, Stark said.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the low 40s, and lows will be in the 30s.

Thursday will bring cloudy skies through the middle of the day, with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the 20s. Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 30s, courtesy of a cold air mass moving into the area.