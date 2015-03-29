Week of springlike temps, with some rain and snow, forecast for Long Island

Winter seems to be having trouble moving on, with some parts of Suffolk County seeing more than 4 inches of snow on the ground Sunday morning from an all-day storm Saturday that moved out overnight. But it's going to get better, forecasters said.

Weather conditions will warm up this week after some lower than normal temperatures, and while some rain or snow is expected Monday morning, there will be no accumulations to speak of, forecasters said.

According to the News 12 Long Island weather forecast, Sunday morning starts off with a few flurries and lingering clouds giving way to sunshine. But cold air will continue its grip as the daily high reaches only 41 degrees -- much lower than normal highs in the low 50s for this time of year.

"We would expect there to be some slick roads this morning -- mainly on the secondary and tertiary roadways -- they're always a concern," said Brian Ciemnecki, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Earlier, the service had issued an advisory for Suffolk County warning drivers about icy road conditions.

"Temperatures were in the lower to mid 20s early this morning and will be slowly rising to above freezing around midday. Expect snow to remain on untreated surfaces along with patchy black ice. Please exercise caution when traveling," the advisory said.

A few clouds return Sunday night when south southwest winds will be 5 to 15 mph and the temperature drops to 30 degrees.

"We do warm up into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday and especially come Friday we should be in the mid 50s, depending where you are. That's what everyone's been looking forward to," Ciemnecki said.

On Monday and Tuesday, "the East End will be cooler near the Forks -- Montauk may get to the mid 40s -- that area's always a little cooler this time of year," he said.

On Monday, those clouds give a hint of a silver lining when early snow and rain is followed by increasing sunshine and temperatures reaching a more normal high of near 51 degrees. Lows will be near 35.

On Tuesday, expect increasing clouds with late-day snow or rain and highs near 46. Lows will be around 30.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs near 47 and lows near 32.

More wet weather returns Thursday -- along with more seasonable temperatures -- with highs near 53. There will be mixed sun and clouds with late-day showers and lows near 46.

Warmer temperatures and more rain return Friday when it will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the mid 40s, the weather service said.

"Any snow in the forecast is not going to be much," Ciemnecki said. "It looks like with the temperatures we're starting to get to spring. "