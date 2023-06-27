Long Island air quality: Unhealthy smoke conditions could return on Thursday

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday warned that smoke rolling down from Canadian wildfires could bring unhealthy air conditions to much of the state by Thursday, and the state’s top environmental official said that the haze could hit New York City and Long Island.

Authorities predict the air quality index will be 50-100 for much of Long Island Wednesday, but are “increasingly confident” it could hit 100-150 Thursday, with possible spikes of worse air quality, said Basil Seggos, Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner, in a news conference on Tuesday.

At the 100-150 level, members of sensitive groups, like people with asthma or other cardiovascular conditions, may experience health effects. Higher than 150 is unhealthy for everyone, and people should consider staying inside with windows closed or wearing a mask outside, officials said. Local air quality numbers are available at a federal website, airnow.gov.

“We are urging people to limit outdoor activity,” Seggos said.

Smoke prediction is unreliable beyond 48 hours, he added, and it was unclear how the smoke plume — currently in the Upper Midwest — could affect the July Fourth holiday weekend. Officials said they are likely on Wednesday to issue an update for Friday and Saturday.

Earlier, Hochul, speaking at an unrelated Manhattan event, told reporters that the smoke would reach Western and Central New York first, but that air quality was deteriorating and “we're anticipating the smoke and the haze to come all across the state.”

Authorities will make air quality warnings on public transit and highway message boards, and N95-style masks will be distributed at locations including Penn Station, Grand Central and Jamaica Station, according to a release from Hochul's office. .

A smoke event in early June shrouded parts of Long Island and New York City in orange haze and may have contributed to a spike in emergency department visits, according to state Department of Health Commissioner James McDonald.

Fire is one source of

Particles in the PM2.5 size range are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs. Exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Exposure to fine particles can affect heart and lung function worsening medical conditions such as heart disease and asthma, and increase the risk for heart attack. Scientific studies have linked increases in daily PM2.5 exposure with increased cardiovascular and respiratory hospital admissions, emergency department visits, and deaths. Studies also suggest that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter cause increased mortality from heart disease and may be associated with increased rates of chronic bronchitis, reduced lung function, and lung cancer. People with heart and breathing and problems, children, and older adults may be particularly sensitive to PM2.5.

Joe Pollina, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said weather watchers “are not expecting the flow to be as strong as it was” in early June. The smoke plume from Eastern Canada now shows on satellite imagery as moving toward Illinois, with a low pressure system poised to change wind direction, putting New York State in the crosshairs.

The Canadian wildfires are among the worst in recent memory, with more than 2,700 fires burning 14.7 acres of woodland — 15 times the normal acreage, Seggos said. There are currently 330 fires, 78 of them uncontrolled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.