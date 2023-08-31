Long Island state park ocean beaches remain closed to swimming due to dangerous surf conditions, officials say

With surf conditions continuing to be dangerous from the combination of Hurricane Franklin and a rare supermoon, officials have prohibited swimming Thursday at Long Island's Atlantic Ocean-front state park beaches.

The conditions, officials said, also led to major flooding at Jones Beach and beach erosion at Hither Hills in Montauk, Robert Moses State Park and Gilgo Beach, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Swimming is prohibited Thursday at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills, Gorman said. The beaches themselves, Gorman said, remain open, and other Long Island state park beaches are open for swimming.

"The conditions are still dangerous," he said. "We saw the severe rip currents and the high surf … Conditions have eased a little bit but not to the point where we can authorize swimming."

Swimming was also banned Thursday in the Town of Hempstead for Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Lido Beach West and Atlantic Beach.

“Town of Hempstead beaches are open today, but swimming is red-flagged due to dangerous rip currents," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. "Lifeguards remain on duty to keep beachgoers safe.”

Swimming was also prohibited Thursday at TOBAY Beach, according to Town of Oyster Bay spokesman Brian Nevin.

The expansive sand area at Jones Beach from Field 6 to Field 2 was underwater overnight except for some areas closer to the parking field, Gorman said.

Parks officials, he said, built a wall of sand to prevent the flooding of the park's Central Mall and used bulldozers to create massive trenches to help hundreds of thousands of gallons of water recede back into the ocean.

"Right now you have a tremendous amount of standing water on the sand," Gorman said. "We will probably have standing water remaining but our goal is to have a significant amount of sand beachfront available for the public tomorrow."

The hope, Gorman said, is that officials will reauthorize swimming at the three beaches sometime Thursday or Friday morning the latest.

Meanwhile, in Long Beach, only waist-deep swimming is being permitted, said city spokesman John McNally.

Suffolk County was allowing swimming at Smith Point and Cupsogue county parks Thursday, according to its press office.

Nassau County also announced that four of its beaches were closed Thursday due to elevated bacteria levels. The county's Department of Health said Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa and Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley would be closed to bathing until testing indicates that samples are within acceptable levels.