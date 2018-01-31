Weather service issues black ice warning

The National Weather Service has issued a black ice warning for drivers on Long Island Tuesday night.

“Black ice is expected on untreated surfaces tonight into Wednesday morning as any residual moisture or slush freezes. Travelers are urged to use caution during this time,” the weather service said in an advisory.

Temperatures were expected to drop Tuesday night into the teens and 20s, refreezing precipitation left by the surprise storm Monday night into Tuesday that left more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of Suffolk.

The cold temperatures are expected to last through Wednesday, the weather service said.