Red Flag Warning lifted, threat remains as dry weather to persist into weekend 

The Red Flag Warning in effect for Long Island and much of downstate New York was lifted Thursday but the National Weather Service said mild, dry weather is in the immediate forecast and the threat of brush fires remains.

While agencies were reporting no active brush fires early Thursday on Long Island or in New York City, the FDNY was forced to draw water from the Harlem River while battling a brush fire overnight in the Inwood Section of upper Manhattan. Much of downstate New York, including all of Long Island, is still at the D1 — or, moderate drought — level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website.

This means trees, landscaping and vulnerable vegetation remain "stressed," while likelihood of ground fires and wildfires are increased.

Though Long Islanders will still face brisk, chill weather Thursday, with temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 40s, temperatures in the low 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Winds are expected to reach 15 mph both days.

On Wednesday, FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker warned about the threat posed by brush fires and, amid parched conditions, the need to stay vigilant or risk seeing more in the near future.

Tucker, in a statement, described the recent string of brush fires, which have included several in New York City, on Long Island and statewide, as "historic," and urged residents to be vigilant in preventing them from starting.

Long Island firefighters have battled about two dozen brush fires, mostly in Suffolk County, in the past week. A Medford volunteer firefighter was charged with arson after he allegedly sparked both a brush and vehicle fire in the community Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood warning for the North Shore from Nassau to western Suffolk, in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday. The service warned that coastal flooding also is possible along the South Shore through Friday morning.