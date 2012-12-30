Chilly week in store for LI

Expect a chilly start to 2013, as below-average temperatures freeze the region toward the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid-30s, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, said Joey Picca, meteorologist with the service's Upton bureau.

But by Sunday afternoon, expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, Picca said. The winds are expected to die down by sunset. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the low to mid-20s.

On Monday, New Year's Eve, highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s. Dry conditions will prevail for much of the day, but late Monday night will bring a small chance of light snow or rain showers, Picca said.

"We're not expecting significant impacts whatsoever," Picca said of the possible precipitation.

Lows on Monday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with a few degrees higher in the city, Picca said.

On Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the upper 30s across Long Island, with mostly dry conditions, Picca said. Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s, with the cooler temperatures seen in areas such as the pine barrens, he said.

Temperatures toward the end of the week are forecast to be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, thanks to a cold, dry air mass entering the region, Picca said.

Wednesday, highs will be in the 20s to lower 30s, with lows in the mid- to upper teens.

The cold snap continues on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s, and lows in the upper teens near 20 degrees.

Friday's highs will be in the upper 20s, Picca said.