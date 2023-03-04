Coastal flood warnings on Long Island in effect Saturday

A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Long Island on Saturday as a storm moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

In northern Nassau and northwest Suffolk, the warning will be in effect until noon. The advisory will be in effect for the rest of Suffolk through 1 p.m.

In southern Nassau, a warning had been in effect until 9 a.m.

Areas near the shoreline and waterfront may experience one to two feet of inundation in low-lying areas including parking lots, parks, lawns and properties with basements near the waterfront, the weather service said.

“Numerous road closures are likely, and vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded,” the advisory reads.

The degree of flooding hinges on the timing of winds shifting combined with high tide Saturday morning. The main areas of concern are along the north shore of Nassau and western Suffolk, according to weather service meteorologist Bill Goodman.

Scattered light showers are expected to continue for Long Island until early afternoon and it will remain mostly cloudy, according to the weather service.

Suffolk County Police reported a higher number of overnight crashes than usual but it’s unclear whether they were storm-related. No damages were reported in Suffolk County, police said.

Nassau County Police said there were a couple of traffic signal issues. There was a hanging traffic light in Levittown at 3850 Hempstead Turnpike near a Target and a signal that was out near Hicksville Road and Clark Avenue in Massapequa, police said.

Winds in areas of Suffolk reached a peak of up to 62 mph while other areas saw between 45 to 58 mph winds. Nassau also experienced high winds of up to 57 mph, the weather service said.

The gloomy weather is expected to clear by Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. Monday will also be sunny with a high of 50 degrees.