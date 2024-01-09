Rain, wind from coastal storm to intensify overnight, forecasters say  

Heavy rain and “strong to damaging winds” were rolling into the region Tuesday evening and are expected to ramp up overnight into Wednesday, in an intense system that will likely snarl regional transportation and bring widespread flooding to both shores of Long Island.

While the storm is expected to hit the entire state, Long Island is expected to get the most damaging winds, along with New York City, according to the National Weather Service advisory issued early Tuesday. Power outages are anticipated, the weather service said, and gusts of 40 to 70 mph are forecast for the Island.

“Numerous tree limbs will likely be downed, as well as scattered trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are likely. Poorly secured outdoor objects will be damaged or blown away,” the weather service said.

In its Tuesday morning update, the weather service issued a coastal flood warning, a high wind warning, and a flood watch, all in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

While rain has already overspread parts of the Island, the height of the storm will be overnight. Temperatures will rise overnight to the mid 50s, southeast winds will increase and the highest gusts will come after midnight, the weather service said. Rain and wind will continue unto Wednesday morning but some clearing is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The storm will bring 2 inches of rain to most areas with some places getting more. With it, comes the potential for widespread flooding, including flash flooding, according to the service. Vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline could see 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level. The South Shore is expected to get hit the hardest.

The highest rain totals are projected in central Nassau, where Syosset could see up to 2.53 inches, the weather service said. Lower rain totals are forecast in eastern Suffolk County.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency, which would provide him and him leadership team powers to conduct mandatory evacuation or a potential curfew if conditions got considerably worse. Neither step, Blakeman said, is expected to be needed.

“It's a very dangerous situation,” Blakeman said. “So I want to stress to everybody: If you have anything that could become airborne, bring it inside. Garbage cans, patio furniture. If you can't bring it inside, tie it down.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine had declared a State of Emergency in Suffolk Monday night.

“While the height of the storm is anticipated to impact the County during the evening and overnight hours,” Romaine said in a statement, “I strongly advise our residents to avoid travel as heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and potential flooding are all possible.”

The storm is not limited to New York.

The governors of New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Kansas have each issued emergency proclamations, warning residents of serious and hazardous conditions, including high winds, flooding, snow and ice.

On Long Island, the heaviest rainfall is expected between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, although significant effects of flooding are likely to continue through Thursday morning, forecasters warned.

The strongest winds will likely be during a four- to six-hour period between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

“This is going to be more of a popping wind as we get later in the night Tuesday and into early Wednesday,” said Jay Engle, a weather service meteorologist.

Tuesday afternoon the predicted storm was prompting some school districts to cancel activities.

The NICE (Nassau Inter-County Express) bus line was already warning riders of possible delays and advising riders to build in extra time.

PSEG Long Island put out a statement on its website saying: “Wind gusts of up to 75 mph are possible, which could bring down trees and branches onto power lines. To ensure that we can restore power safely and as quickly as possible, we have brought in more than 350 off-Island utility personnel to supplement our own highly trained workforce.”

The MTA put out statements on its website advising Metro-North customers to travel earlier since the storm was intensifying overnight. Acting LIRR President Rob Free said in a statement: “This storm is expected to affect the ride home on Tuesday and the ride to work on Wednesday and customers should monitor the TrainTime app and the MTA website for real time service updates.”

Freeport, East Rockaway, Lindenhurst, Point Lookout and Sayville were among the communities at greatest risk for major coastal flooding, according to a weather service advisory late Monday.

The Town of Huntington is postponing its inauguration of newly elected and reelected officials because of the storm. A new date for the ceremony, which had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, has not been determined, the town said.

“Make no mistake, this could be a life-threatening storm,” Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters in an online update Monday night. “It is a statewide event but it's hitting the different regions of our state very differently.”

The rain also is expected to affect the city's subway system, the MTA said.

Long Island's already battered shoreline could bear the brunt of the storm with widespread dune erosion expected and breaches in some areas possible, the weather service said.

Ocean waves could reach up to 20 feet, with up to 8 feet possible on Long Island Sound.

The rain should taper off by Wednesday morning, giving way to clearing skies, moderate temperatures and diminishing winds. Thursday and Friday should be clear, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s, forecasters said.