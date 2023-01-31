Winter returning to Long Island as temps to drop 25 degrees below normal from Friday into Saturday

Don’t count on the almost spring-like temperatures lasting into the weekend.

Winter will be roaring back, “as a quick shot of arctic air arrives Friday into Saturday,” the National Weather Service said.

Thanks to the polar jet’s northern branch, the cold will “rival the air mass that arrived this past Christmas Eve, with temperatures Friday night and Saturday night about 25 degrees below normal.”

For inland areas, that means nighttime lows “several degrees below zero with the single digits at the coast,” the forecasters said.

Saturday’s highs, though under sunny skies, in most locations will top out in the teens.

Gusts of winds could reach 35 mph, producing exceptionally fierce wind chills.

Those estimates could plunge to minus 10 to minus 20 by the coasts — and 30 below inland; the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Before the weekend, look for daytime highs ranging around 40 to the upper 30s from Tuesday to Thursday, with nighttime lows dropping to around freezing.

Although there is a 30% chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the skies should be fairly sunny until Friday, when the frigid weather arrives.

And yet — once again — winter cannot seem to sustain itself, at least in the tristate area — unlike swaths of the South and Midwest now contending with ice storms and snow.

“This will be a fleeting air mass, in and out as fast as it came in,” the weather service said, as there is no blocking system to stop it from exiting the region.

Cloud-clearing high pressure develops Saturday — along with warm and moist breezes that could jeopardize motorists if condensation forms on roads.

A frontal system brings a slight chance of snow, which turns into rain Saturday afternoon.

“With the cold ground, there could be the potential for pockets of freezing rain,” perhaps followed by some light snow Sunday night, the weather service said.

The snow and shower odds are 30% on Sunday and on into Monday though the workweek should start off with mostly sunny skies.

And Sunday’s daytime high should climb to a comparatively balmy 45 — just like Monday’s. Said the experts:

“Temperatures Sunday into Monday will run several degrees above normal.”