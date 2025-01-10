NewsWeather

LI forecast: Light snow coming Saturday

Friday's cold will give way to light snow on Saturday, with warmer temps on tap Sunday and Monday. NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen has the forecast. Credit: Newsday

