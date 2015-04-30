Pair of cool days lead to warmer weekend, forecasters say

A pair of nearly identical days will usher in a warmer weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Both Thursday and Friday call for daily highs near 60, with partly sunny skies, according to the service's Upton office.

The weekend temperatures climb nicely, with daily highs Saturday in the mid-60s and Sunday in the low to mid-70s.

Winds Thursday from the southeast should be around 15 mph; on Friday they shift to the northeast from 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night conditions should be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

On Friday, there's a slight chance for rain, around midnight, with overnight lows again in the low 40s.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said both Thursday and Friday offer "a touch of cooler weather" before it warms for the weekend.

Hoffman is calling for daily highs near 65 Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

"Temperatures go above normal Saturday through Wednesday," Hoffman said.

He also expects Sunday's Long Island Marathon to start under clear skies with temperatures around 50 degrees.