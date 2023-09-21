NWS predicts heavy rain, high wind gusts for Long Island this weekend as autumn makes its entrance

Fall won't be the only thing nipping the air this weekend.

The arrival of the autumn equinox at 2:50 a.m. Saturday will be accompanied by heavy rains and gusty winds that will washout many outdoor plans for Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

An area of low pressure has developed along the eastern coast of the United States and is moving in Long Island's direction through Friday and into Saturday, the NWS said. The system has the potential to bring soaking rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents to the area this weekend, and possibly into early next week, according to the latest NWS forecast. The system is expected to gradually drift out to sea Sunday into Monday, forecasters said.

Long Island could receive a total of 1 to 2.5 inches of rain this weekend, mainly on Saturday. There will be a sharp gradient between heavier rainfall to the south of the forecast area, meaning Long Island, and less to the north, including Westchester and Southern Connecticut, the NWS said.

Fall's entrance will also be windy: Stiff wind gusts out of the east-north-east could peak at 30-40 mph at the coast and will likely bring gales over the ocean waters, the NWS said.

Coastal flooding is possible beginning with Saturday afternoon's high tide and possibly continuing into Sunday, the NWS said.

Rough surf, dangerous rip currents and ocean beach erosion/flooding issues are all possible beach worries beginning Thursday through this weekend and possibly lasting into next week. The NWS said.

The arrival of fall is measured by the arrival of the equinox, derived from the Latin words "aequus" and "nox," meaning "equal night." Saturday's event is one of only two times of the year (spring is the other) when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. That position results in almost equal amounts of daylight and darkness at all latitudes, the NWS said.

There are slight variations in the sunlight time, depending on how far you are from the equator, the NWS saidl

New York City, positioned at 40.71° latitude and considerably north of the equator, will see sunrise Saturday at 6:42 am and sunset at 6:55 p.m., according to the web site timeandate.

That would be 12 hours, 13 minutes of daylight, largely obscured by the expected thick clouds and driving rain.

Check back for updates on this developing story.