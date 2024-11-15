National Weather Service: Increased risk of fire spread on Long Island

The National Weather Service issued an increased risk of fire spread on Long Island, as a combination of strong winds and low humidity values are forecast for Friday.

John Cristantello, NWS meteorologist, said the risk is a watch and not a red flag warning, but it could potentially turn into one later today or tomorrow.

“The conditions for the spread of fire will be more amplified, because the winds are going to be stronger,” Cristantello said. “It's going to be dry, and it still hasn't been raining a whole lot. So the dryness is already there, it's just more about the stronger winds.”

Northwest winds will be 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph on Friday while humidity values are forecast to be 20-25%.

But Saturday winds will increase to around 25 mph, with temperatures reaching the low 60s throughout the weekend, Cristantello said.

New York State and the DEC declared a burn ban through Nov. 30, prohibiting all outside fires.

The service said to also use extra caution when handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery or matches, and ensure to properly extinguish or dispose cigarette butts.

The DEC listed Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley as “very high” on its Fire Danger Rating Area Risk Level for Friday, warning that fires can start easily from “all causes” and spread immediately after ignition.

Fires can grow quickly in intensity, its website said.

Cristantello said our next best chance of rain may appear in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday.

Until then, be sure to keep caution around fires.

“It's so easy for the fire to spread,” Cristantello said. “Don't put the cigarettes out the window. The obvious things. You don't want to chance any kind of fire spread.”