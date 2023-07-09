Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms, flooding in Nassau

Flooding is likely in parts of Nassau County as well as in New York City starting Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding risk, which also applies to the Lower Hudson Valley, northeast New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut, is due to excessive rainfall shifting farther east than expected, the service's forecast says.

"Scattered to potentially numerous areas of flash flooding likely," the forecast says.

The forecast adds: "A Flood Watch could still be needed for Long Island if the heavy rainfall/flooding threat increases there."

The Sunday forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. More showers are likely after 5 p.m. with possible thunderstorms. The temperature will peak around 83 degrees. Showers are likely Monday, with a possible thunderstorm too.