Coastal flooding possible in vulnerable areas; rain to taper off Tuesday afternoon, NWS says

After three days of relentless rain and generally nasty conditions, Long island can expect some minor flooding Tuesday in the region's most vulnerable areas, the National Weather Service said.

Through early afternoon Tuesday, southwest Suffolk and southern Nassau counties should be prepared for up to a half foot of inundation above ground level in flood-prone areas near the waterfront and shoreline, the NWS said. Flooding could be worse in some places and continue into the evening nearest the shore, the weather service said.

The most serious flooding, expected to be near the waterfront as hightide rolls in, could result in road closures and cause some basements, low-lying parking lots and lawns to become inundated, the NWS said. Vehicles parked in these vulnerable areas could become flooded, the weather service said.

In addition, dangerous rip currents and high waves are expected at the south-facing beaches Tuesday, forecasters say.

Meanwhile, the rain is finally expected to end Tuesday. The forecast is for light rain through the day to taper off Tuesday evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies. The high temperature Tuesday is expected to be about 60 degrees, with north winds of 14 mph and occasional gusts of up to 28 mph, the NWS said.

Wednesday promises a fall-like day of clearing skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, forecasters said.

The rain that began over the weekend is the result of Ophelia, the former tropical storm that made landfall in North Carolina over the weekend and then lingered along the East Coast into Tuesday.