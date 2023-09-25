Rain from Ophelia's remnants continues through Monday, bringing wind and fog, NWS says

The remnants of Ophelia are expected to deliver more rain Monday morning and then bring heavy fog, making for a messy commute, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said sporadic showers will turn into full-blown rain after 8 a.m. accompanied by widespread fog, around the height of the Monday morning commute.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, there were no reported incidents on Long Island's main thoroughfares and traffic was flowing normally, authorities said. Today's commute may be easier than normal due to the Yom Kippur observance, police said.

The weather service expects high temperatures Monday near 63 with northeast winds from 13 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

New precipitation amounts of a quarter to half an inch are possible, the NWS said.

Dangerous rip currents and high tides are still likely through Tuesday evening, forecasters said. That warning is now limited to the south-facing beaches of Queens and Nassau counties. Some coastal flooding is still possible for low-lying areas, authorities said.