Forecast calls for a wet weekend for Long Island

Get ready for a wet weekend.

A storm system that will bring mostly snow to New England and the Hudson Valley is expected to be mostly a rain event for Long Island, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the Upton-based service said warm winds generating from the east and southeast will keep the weekend precipitation mostly rain.

"There's a slight chance for a little snow late Friday, after midnight," Hofmann said. "But for most of the weekend there's an easterly wind component, bringing in warmer ocean air."

Hofmann said the chance of any type of significant snowfall is less than 1 percent. The warm air means weekend temperatures ranging mostly between the mid 30s and mid 40s, the service said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The chance of precipitation for Friday is 40 percent, jumping to 90 percent for Saturday. A Sunday rainfall is likely -- again a 40 percent chance of precipitation for the morning -- with the skies expected to clear by early afternoon.

After a mostly sunny Monday, another storm system moves in, brining more rain for a period of 24 to 36 hours, the service said.

But with temperatures expected to be in the mid 40s, snow is highly unlikely.