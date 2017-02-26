Forecast: Chilly temps return to Long Island Sunday

This year’s fickle February will stop imitating spring for a bit Sunday and return to what it knows best — the cold.

There’ll be no doubt winter is back but the temperatures moderate for much of the rest of the week although very light snow might start the weekend on Friday.

“It’ll be back to reality across Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said of Sunday. He added, however, “Winter’s back but not for long.”

Look for highs Sunday of 45 degrees with the wind chill making it feel like it’s in the 30s. At night it will be around 30 with some temperatures in the 20s in the pine barrens and the Westhampton area.

Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton, said, “A cold front came through [Saturday] and that brought the showers and storms. Now there’s a normal air mass. Winds from the southwest will bring in warmer weather later in the week.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It will continue to be breezy on Monday but the day will start off sunny before clouds move in and it will be warmer with highs near 52 degrees and lows near 40.

A mostly cloudy day is ahead for Tuesday when scattered showers are expected with highs remaining at near 52 and overnight lows are predicted of around 44.

Lots of clouds and more scattered showers are forecast for the middle of the week on Wednesday when Long Islanders will again get some more spring like weather with highs reaching near 58 degrees and lows around 49.

A windy Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs dipping a bit to near 53 and overnight lows dropping to around 28.

Partly sunny skies end the week on Friday when it will be partly sunny with a chance of a few snow showers or flurries. Highs will be near 37 and lows overnight around 20.

Buccola said the normal for this time of year is a high of 42 and a low of 27.