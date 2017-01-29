LI weather: Breezy, cloudy Sunday; light snow showers Monday

A mix of clouds and sunshine is ahead for Long Islanders on Sunday as a start to a relatively quiet week weather-wise, though there may be some light snow showers ahead for Monday and Tuesday, according to meteorologists.

“It will be uneventful for the end of January,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said of the week.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton, said temperatures will average “probably near normal.”

Engle said the normal for this time of year is a high of 38 and low of 23.

“We might get cooler after this week,” Engle said.

Sunday will be breezy with a high near 41 and winds of 10 to 20 mph, but the winds will diminish to 5 to 10 mph by the evening when lows will be around 27.

On Monday, an offshore system may bring parts of Long Island some light snow showers, mostly in the morning, but only a light accumulation of about 1 inch is predicted especially on the South Shore and the East End. Highs will be near 36 and lows around 20.

“There’s a system coming from the west and we’re going to be on the edge of it,” Engle said.

Look for mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday with scattered light snow showers throughout the day, but there shouldn’t be too much to worry about since only a possible coating of snow is expected. Highs are forecast near 37 with overnight lows around 30.

Another day of clouds is forecast for Wednesday, when it will be windy with highs near 40 and lows around 25.

A brighter day arrives on Thursday, but it will be colder with highs reaching only 33 and the lows will drop to around 20.

The sun will hang around for the start of the weekend on Friday when it will be mostly sunny. Highs around 30 and overnight lows around 20 are expected.