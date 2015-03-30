Forecast: High temperatures in low 50s on Long Island
Long Islanders can look forward to a Monday with partly sunny skies, a strong breeze and high temperatures in the low 50s, the National Weather Service said.
After a morning with some light snow showers across Nassau and Suffolk counties there's also the chance of a stray afternoon rain shower, News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
The service's Upton office said any significant rain that falls would be before 3 p.m., so it's unlikely to adversely affect the evening rush hour.
Hoffman also called for winds Monday out of the west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s are expected, with winds calming and shifting to the west-northwest, Hoffman said.
The good news is that Tuesday's morning rush hour should be dry. But then another bout of afternoon rain is in store, with showers developing after 3 p.m.
Daily highs in the low 40s are expected Tuesday.
There's also a slight chance any rain later Tuesday could mix with snow showers, but Hoffman said that's likely only after 8 p.m.