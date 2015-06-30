Forecast: Mostly sunny, high near 80 degrees on Long Island

Long Island on Tuesday can expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A light southwest wind shifting south blows between 10 and 15 mph, the service's Upton office said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there's a small chance of evening showers, "and if it happens it would be western Nassau County and Queens west into New Jersey."

Traffic on major roadways was moving well during the morning commute, according to the state Department of Transportation website, informny.com.

The Long Island Rail Road also was reporting good service at its site, mta.info/lirr.