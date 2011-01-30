Forecast: Snow Tuesday, rain Wednesday

Snow, ice, and freezing rain are in the forecast for Long Island later this week, making for a potentially messy commute on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday and Monday are slated to be cold but dry, but starting Tuesday morning, Long Island will likely see some light snow that will last all day, said meteorologist Lauren Nash with the National Weather Service.

While it's too soon to predict how much of that snow will stick around, beginning Tuesday night the snow is forecast to mix with freezing rain, Nash said, then will likely transition to rain on Wednesday as the temperature rises.

"In terms of snowfall, it's not going to be as significant as some of the other events," Nash said. "Our biggest concern is watching the freezing rain and watching the ice accumulation."