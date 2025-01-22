Long Island forecast: Bitter cold weather to continue Wednesday before climbing above freezing

Long Island was set to experience another day of below-freezing conditions on Wednesday, as an arctic air mass continued to keep temperatures ranging from the single digits to low 20s, the National Weather Service said.

Some areas of Long Island, such as near the water, were experiencing subzero wind chills Wednesday morning, said NWS meteorologist Bill Goodman.

Winds will ease during the day, as highs reach the low 20s. Conditions will drop into the lower teens Wednesday night.

"Once again, it's all about common sense — put some layers on," Goodman advised.

The arctic air mass will leave Long Island on Thursday, allowing for temperatures to reach above-freezing, into the low 30s.

Conditions will slowly warm up through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday seeing highs in the low 30s.

Sunday will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

"We don't see highs near 40 again till Sunday," Goodman said.