Arctic air to bring frigid temperatures to Long Island next week; snow possible Sunday

By Newsday Staff

A mass of arctic air now engulfing the middle of the nation is expected to arrive on Long Island next week, bringing with it the region's coldest temperatures in two years, forecasters said.

Next week will mark a dramatic shift from this weekend's relatively mild temperatures and expected rain showers. With the arrival of the deep freeze, Sunday night could bring the season's first measurable snow accumulations, forecasters said.

Then, much colder temperatures are anticipated Monday with a high in the mid-20s. Tuesday's daytime temperatures could be lower. The overnight temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected in the single digits. Strong winds will make for bitter, potentially dangerous conditions, forecasters said.

Temperatures will moderate as the week goes on, forecasters said.

