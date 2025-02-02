NewsWeather

Malverne Mel 'sees' his shadow; 'predicts' 6 more weeks of winter

Malverne Mayor Timothy Sullivan listens to Malverne Mal as Rose...

Malverne Mayor Timothy Sullivan listens to Malverne Mal as Rose Purcell, of the Starr Foundation, holds the groundhog Sunday. Mel 'predicted' six more weeks of winter. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By Bahar Ostadanbahar.ostadan@newsday.com

The prognostication is in: Malverne Mel says 6 more weeks of winter.

About a hundred people huddled in the frigid temperatures Sunday morning by the Malverne train station just after sunrise to hear from the toddler rodent. His prediction triggered an uproar. Babies yelled, teens shouted: There was no sign of spring.

