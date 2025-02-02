Malverne Mel 'sees' his shadow; 'predicts' 6 more weeks of winter
The prognostication is in: Malverne Mel says 6 more weeks of winter.
About a hundred people huddled in the frigid temperatures Sunday morning by the Malverne train station just after sunrise to hear from the toddler rodent. His prediction triggered an uproar. Babies yelled, teens shouted: There was no sign of spring.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
