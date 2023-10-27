Record-setting warm temperatures expected Saturday, but Halloween could be cold and rainy, NWS says

Trick or treat?

After seven straight weekends with some trace of rain, Long Islanders are in for some more bad news this weekend — with showers in the forecast for Sunday and even threatening Halloween plans on Tuesday.

But the National Weather Service is predicting we're in for a treat first, one last taste of summertime weather, with temperatures likely headed for the upper 70s Saturday — possibly, a day of record-setting warmth before the thermometer snaps us all back to the realities of fall.

The weather service is predicting a high of about 77 degrees Saturday.

The record high for the date, recorded at Islip in 1971, is 75 degrees. The all-time low is 30 degrees, set in 1976. The records at Islip date back to 1963.

The all-time high recorded in Central Park, whose records date to 1868, is 83 degrees, set in 1919. The all-time low for the date in Central Park is 29 degrees, recorded in 1976. The predicted temperature for Saturday in Central Park is 78 degrees.

The forecast has some organizers of events planned for Saturday bracing for higher than normal crowds, as Long Islanders try to take advantage of the break in the bad weather. For instance, state parks will host the Great Jack-O'-Lantern Sail Saturday afternoon at Belmont Lake State Park starting at 3 p.m.

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Long Island Regional Director George Gorman said the event usually draws a crowd of about 5,000, but with warm weather forecast for Saturday crowds could exceed 10,000.

"We'll have increased presence just to keep everyone safe," he said.

Consider Saturday one last hurrah for the year. Because, according the the forecast predictions, when it comes to temperatures, it's likely all downhill from here.

The predicted high for Sunday? Try 55 degrees.

And temperatures for next week all figure to go from a high of 62 degrees on Monday to temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s the rest of the week — including 53 degrees on Halloween.

Scary, right?

The weather service is also calling for showers not only on Sunday, but also Monday and possibly on Tuesday, which is Halloween. There does figure to be sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, but the highs both days will be right around 50 degrees, the weather service said.

Nighttime temperatures next week could drop into the upper 30s.

And to think winter doesn't even begin until Dec. 21.