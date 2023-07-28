Heat advisory to remain in effect into Saturday night for Long Island
The excessive heat warning in effect for much of the tristate area has been canceled, but the National Weather Service said a heat advisory remains in effect Friday for Nassau and Suffolk counties — and will continue through Saturday until 8 p.m.
That means the combination of soaring temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat-related illness, especially in vulnerable populations.
The forecast for Friday still calls for often unbearable conditions, with temperatures in the low to mid-90-degree range, humidity at 97% before 6 a.m. and the looming likelihood of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday, with flash-flooding and damaging wind gusts of 58 to 70 mph in the mix, as well. Large localized hail also will be possible.
A heat advisory is the lowest level of warning, while an excessive heat warning is the highest level, according to the NWS.
TIPS ON STAYING COOL
- Stay hydrated with water and avoid away from sugary drinks.
- Limit outdoor activity. If you don't have air conditioning, go to a cooling center or an indoor public place such as a shopping mall or library.
- Keep pets out of the hot sun and provide unlimited fresh water.
- Dial 911 immediately if someone is not sweating, their mental status is altered, and their skin is red, hot and dry. They could be experiencing heatstroke.
- Check on elderly neighbors, who are vulnerable to extreme heat.
The combination of high heat and humidity could make it feel like it's between 100 and 104 degrees, the weather service said, making heat-related illness such as heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion possible with prolonged outdoor exposure or physical activity. Forecasters warn that risk increases in vulnerable populations such and young children, seniors and those with preexisting medical conditions such as respiratory and heart ailments.
"Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning," the weather service said in its advisory, issued at 3:26 a.m. Friday, adding: "Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors." And, to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments, adding: "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location."
Officials are advising those without access to air conditioning to visit county, town or village cooling centers to beat the heat.
Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality alert in effect Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. That alert covers Nassau, Suffolk, New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.
An air quality alert is issued when levels of ground-level ozone exceed an index value of 100, creating potential breathing hazards for young children, seniors and those with preexisting respiratory issues such as asthma and heart disease. Officials advise limiting strenuous outdoor activities and said those with symptoms should consider consulting with their personal physician.
While rip current warnings have been lifted for all South Shore ocean beaches Friday, the weather service said a small craft advisory remains in effect for South Shore waters from Fire Island Inlet east to Montauk Point, though that is expected to be lifted at about 9 a.m.
For those planning to be outdoors Friday and Saturday, the weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, limiting strenuous activities to the early morning or evening, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and being aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These include: high body temperature; hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and, in extreme cases, a loss of consciousness.
Anyone suffering signs of heat stroke should call 911, officials said, reminding: "Heat stroke is an emergency."
Though thunderstorms are likely Saturday, they could bring relief to the hot, humid weather, the weather service said.
The forecast for Sunday is mostly sunny skies — and a high temperature in the low 80s. Same for Monday and Tuesday.
FRIDAY COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS
The Town of Oyster Bay
Cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, and the Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center, 167 S. Broadway, Hicksville.
Community pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Marjorie Post Community Park, 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa; Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; Bethpage Community Park, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage; Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, 175 Washington Ave., Plainview; and at Tappen Beach, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing.
Swimming at town beaches, including Tobay Beach and Spray Park, will remain open until 7 p.m.
Town of Hempstead
Beach hours have been extended to 7 p.m. and all town pool hours until 8 p.m. through Saturday. Cooling centers will operate out of town senior centers from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the following schedule:
Friday: Baldwin, Green Acres, Oceanside and Wantagh, as well as the Bellmore Senior Center, 2000 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore, and the Levittown Senior Center, 555 N. Newbridge Rd., Levittown.
Town of Huntington
Cooling centers will operate at the Dix Hills Ice Rink, 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, from noon to 8 p.m. and the Town of Huntington Senior Center (Flanagan Center) 423 Park Ave, Huntington, until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Crab Meadow, West Neck, Hobart and Centerport Beaches will be open with stationed lifeguards until 8 p.m.
The Dix Hills pool will be open to Huntington Town residents from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Both Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park, located on Cuba Hill Road in Elwood, and the Manor Field Spray Park on East Fifth Street, Huntington Station will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The spray parks open at 10 a.m. for children with special needs.
