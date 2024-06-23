Long Island weather forecast: Mix of sun, rain during week with less heat

Long Islanders will have a mix of sunny skies and some showers during the workweek, as temperatures dip back into the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Some Sunday evening showers may trickle into Monday before 8 a.m., but the weather service said sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s are forecast for the rest of the day. Temperatures will dip to around 67 at night with some northeast wind.

There is also a high risk for rip currents at area beaches until Monday evening, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey.

The high rip current risk, meaning beachgoers should avoid swimming where a lifeguard is not present, is in effect through Monday for all Long Island Ocean beaches, including Queens and Brooklyn. Surf height is expected to reach as high as 5 feet across Nassau and western Suffolk with heights up to 6 feet from Shirley to Montauk.

Tuesday’s forecast includes more sunny skies and highs near 89 degrees and some northwest wind. At night, temperatures should fall to about 71 with some clouds and light wind.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday after 2 p.m. with highs in the upper 80s. The chance of precipitation increases to 70% at night with a low near 70 degrees.

“We have a frontal system that approaches from the west Wednesday night into Thursday that could bring some rain to the area,” Ramsey said.

Conditions are expected to clear up on Thursday with a high near 85 degrees before dipping at night to 64.

Friday is likely to be sunny with a high in the lower 80s and a nighttime low around 64.

Saturday’s forecast includes some clouds and high in the low 80s, and rain could make a return on Sunday, according to the weather service.