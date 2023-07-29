Heat advisory on Long Island ends tonight as cold front moves in to bring temps down to 80s
The brutal heat that’s gripped Long Island for days is expected to loosen Saturday evening, but a coda of severe thunderstorms may come first, according to the National Weather Service.
"Today’s our last day of heat, and then you have a cold front moving in tonight, but ahead of that cold front we’re likely going to have some thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe," Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist at the NWS in Upton, said Saturday morning.
Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from 3 to 9 p.m., with wind gusts up to 70 mph that could damage trees and cause power outages, according to the weather service.
The cold front was on the Ohio/Pennsylvania border Saturday morning and headed this way, Wunsch said, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Tips on staying cool
- Stay hydrated with water and avoid sugary drinks.
- Limit outdoor activity. If you don't have air conditioning, go to a cooling center or an indoor public place such as a shopping mall or library.
- Keep pets out of the hot sun and provide unlimited fresh water.
- Dial 911 immediately if someone is not sweating, their mental status is altered, and their skin is red, hot and dry. They could be experiencing heatstroke.
Heat advisories will remain in effect until 8 p.m. with the heat index expected to be in the 95 to 99 degrees range this afternoon on Long Island. The heat index is a measure that combines temperature and humidity. The high heat index “will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the National Weather Service.
Pregnant women, babies, children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable to the impact of heat because of their limited ability to regulate body temperature, the weather service said in an advisory.
Although temperatures will be slightly lower Saturday than Friday, higher humidity will keep the heat index about the same, Wunsch said.
Highs Saturday will range from 85 degrees on the East End to the low 90s in Nassau County, he said.
Beachgoers in Suffolk County are cautioned about strong rip currents.
The good news is that temperatures are expected to plunge into the high 60s and lows 70s Saturday and Sunday nights. Sunday is forecast to return to drier, more seasonable weather with temperatures in the 80s, though rip currents will remain a potential hazard at Long Island beaches, he said.
SATURDAY COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS
The Town of Oyster Bay
Cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, and the Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center, 167 S. Broadway, Hicksville.
Community pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Marjorie Post Community Park, 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa; Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; Bethpage Community Park, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage; Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, 175 Washington Ave., Plainview; and at Tappen Beach, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing.
Swimming at town beaches, including Tobay Beach and Spray Park, will remain open until 7 p.m.
Town of Hempstead
Beach hours have been extended to 7 p.m. and all town pool hours until 8 p.m. Cooling centers will operate out of town senior centers from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Town of Huntington
Cooling centers will operate at the Dix Hills Ice Rink, 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, from noon to 8 p.m. and at the Town of Huntington Senior Center (Flanagan Center) 423 Park Ave, Huntington, until 4 p.m.
Crab Meadow, West Neck, Hobart and Centerport Beaches will be open with stationed lifeguards until 8 p.m.
The Dix Hills pool will be open to Huntington Town residents from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park, located on Cuba Hill Road in Elwood, and the Manor Field Spray Park on East Fifth Street in Huntington Station will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The spray parks open at 10 a.m. for children with special needs.
Other facilities
Cantiague Park Administration Office, 480 West John St., Hicksville.
Mitchel Field Complex Administration Building, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Uniondale.
Wantagh Park Administration Building, 1 King Rd., Wantagh.
Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main St, Amagansett.
North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon.
For a list of hours and contact phone numbers, go to https://apps.health.ny.gov/statistics/environmental/public_health_tracking/tracker/#/CCList