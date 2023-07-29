Heat advisory on Long Island ends tonight as cold front moves in to bring temps down to 80s

The brutal heat that’s gripped Long Island for days is expected to loosen Saturday evening, but a coda of severe thunderstorms may come first, according to the National Weather Service.

"Today’s our last day of heat, and then you have a cold front moving in tonight, but ahead of that cold front we’re likely going to have some thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe," Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist at the NWS in Upton, said Saturday morning.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from 3 to 9 p.m., with wind gusts up to 70 mph that could damage trees and cause power outages, according to the weather service.

The cold front was on the Ohio/Pennsylvania border Saturday morning and headed this way, Wunsch said, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tips on staying cool Stay hydrated with water and avoid sugary drinks.

Limit outdoor activity. If you don't have air conditioning, go to a cooling center or an indoor public place such as a shopping mall or library.

Keep pets out of the hot sun and provide unlimited fresh water.

Dial 911 immediately if someone is not sweating, their mental status is altered, and their skin is red, hot and dry. They could be experiencing heatstroke.

Heat advisories will remain in effect until 8 p.m. with the heat index expected to be in the 95 to 99 degrees range this afternoon on Long Island. The heat index is a measure that combines temperature and humidity. The high heat index “will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the National Weather Service.

Pregnant women, babies, children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable to the impact of heat because of their limited ability to regulate body temperature, the weather service said in an advisory.

Although temperatures will be slightly lower Saturday than Friday, higher humidity will keep the heat index about the same, Wunsch said.

Highs Saturday will range from 85 degrees on the East End to the low 90s in Nassau County, he said.

Beachgoers in Suffolk County are cautioned about strong rip currents.

The good news is that temperatures are expected to plunge into the high 60s and lows 70s Saturday and Sunday nights. Sunday is forecast to return to drier, more seasonable weather with temperatures in the 80s, though rip currents will remain a potential hazard at Long Island beaches, he said.