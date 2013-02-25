Heavy rain, gusty winds on tap for LI

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and moderate coastal flooding are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning on Long Island as "strong high pressure" interacts with the low pressure system that brought blizzard conditions Monday to the midsection of the country, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will start to move in perhaps as soon as the Tuesday evening rush hour, weather service meteorologist Mike Layer said.

Winds are expected to build into the night, sustained at 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph and higher along the coast, Layer said.

In a hazardous weather outlook, the weather service advised of wind gusts potentially as high as 50 mph to 60 mph on the twin forks.

"It looks like the worst of the winds will come in after midnight, and last into Wednesday morning," past noon on eastern Long Island, Layer said.

As much as an inch to an inch and a quarter of rain may fall on Long Island.

Heavy rain may result in "minor urban flooding" during the Wednesday morning rush, the weather service said.