High temperature of 63 today — so far — breaks record on Long Island, National Weather Service says

Thursday’s high temperature so far — 63 degrees — is the hottest on record for a Feb. 16 at Islip or Kennedy Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

“Islip breaks the record of 59 degrees, set in 2018, and JFK breaks the record of 61 degrees, set in 1976,” the weather service tweeted at 9:36 a.m.

And it’s still getting warmer, with a high at Islip forecast to be 64 degrees by 11 a.m., and even 68 degrees in some other places on Long Island.

Then temperatures will drop to around 56 degrees for much of the rest of the day.

There’s a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m.