National Weather Service extends wind advisory, warns of gusts up 55 mph

Strong winds are expected to continue Thursday, as the National Weather Service extended its wind advisory until 10 p.m.

Matt Wunsch, NWS meteorologist, said Long Islanders can expect wind gusts between 35 to 50 mph, and even isolated wind gusts up to 55 mph.

"For the most part, the high winds should be mainly just today into early this evening," he said.

Long Island is positioned between two systems as a low pressure departs to the north and a strong high pressure builds into the south, allowing for persistent and gusty winds to develop, Wunsch said.

The advisory warns that the strong gusts can potentially blow down scattered tree limbs or power lines, and can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

"If anybody still has holiday decorations up as well in their yard, those are more susceptible to being blown around if they're not tied down," Wunsch said.

Gusts should decrease into Thursday evening and be back to normal by Friday, Wunsch said.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s on Thursday, but will decrease as the weekend approaches.

Friday will have highs in the upper 30s while Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the low 30s, according to the forecast. Skies will remain relatively dry until Monday, when there is a small chance of snow showers.

Wunsch said that this is part of a cold push, as the service forecasts below average temperatures for the first week of January.

"Yesterday especially, is kind of the last of the relatively warm weather for the next couple of weeks," he said.