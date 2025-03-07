Blustery conditions with gusts of up to 50 mph on Long Island continued on Friday, as a wind advisory remained in effect.

The National Weather Service said the wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

Nassau police said traffic was being diverted Friday morning at East Broadway Elementary School in Seaford after wires came down in the wind.

The strong winds will start to diminish Friday night, service meteorologist Bill Goodman said.

Temperatures will reach highs in the mid- to upper 40s on Friday and lows in the 30s at night.

The service forecasts a slight chance of snow showers on Friday night, but "that shouldn’t amount to anything," if it does happen, Goodman said.

Saturday will still see windy but calmer conditions, with gusts of up to 37 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Friday, with dry conditions.

The wind will decrease but continue Sunday, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

"It doesn't want to stop," Goodman said about the wind gusts.

The beginning of the week will see temperatures in the low 50s with sunshine..