NewsWeather

Windy weather forecast for Friday, should ease over the weekend

A wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. Friday and Long Island is forecast to continue to see gusty winds over the weekend. Credit: Newsday
By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Blustery conditions with gusts of up to 50 mph on Long Island continued on Friday, as a wind advisory remained in effect. 

The National Weather Service said the wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

Nassau police said traffic was being diverted Friday morning at East Broadway Elementary School in Seaford after wires came down in the wind.

The strong winds will start to diminish Friday night, service meteorologist Bill Goodman said.

Temperatures will reach highs in the mid- to upper 40s on Friday and lows in the 30s at night.

The service forecasts a slight chance of snow showers on Friday night, but "that shouldn’t amount to anything," if it does happen, Goodman said.

Saturday will still see windy but calmer conditions, with gusts of up to 37 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Friday, with dry conditions.

The wind will decrease but continue Sunday, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

"It doesn't want to stop," Goodman said about the wind gusts.

The beginning of the week will see temperatures in the low 50s with sunshine..

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hempstead school cuts ... Lady Gaga's new album ... Eat your way through Wegmans Credit: Newsday

Hempstead bus camera lawsuit ... Brock Nelson traded ... Eat your way through Wegmans ... Visiting Hicks flower show   Coming up: Newsday food writer Erica Marcus shares her tips on eating your way around Long Island's first Wegman's – Live on NewsdayTV, Friday at 10 a.m.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hempstead school cuts ... Lady Gaga's new album ... Eat your way through Wegmans Credit: Newsday

Hempstead bus camera lawsuit ... Brock Nelson traded ... Eat your way through Wegmans ... Visiting Hicks flower show   Coming up: Newsday food writer Erica Marcus shares her tips on eating your way around Long Island's first Wegman's – Live on NewsdayTV, Friday at 10 a.m.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME