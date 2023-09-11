NWS predicts clearing skies for Long Island; Hurricane Lee expected to churn surf into the weekend

The seven-day forecast for Long Island calls for decent beach weather this coming weekend, maybe the last of the late summer.

But Hurricane Lee may throw its weight around this week, preventing beachgoers from taking an ocean dip, forecasters said.

The major hurricane, rated a Category 3 Monday morning by the National Hurricane Center, is still racing through the Atlantic, now east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, and figures to ultimately track well east of Long Island. Its wind-driven waves are likely to cause dangerously high surf and potentially deadly rip currents at ocean beaches along the South Shore, The NWS said.

"It's still pretty far off to see exactly how it tracks," weather service meteorologist Matt Wunsch said Monday. "But, we're going to be expecting high surf and dangerous rip currents."

Wunsch said the fact that Lee figures to be packing "strong" winds late into the week will create ocean swells and breaks that essentially cause dangerous surf conditions.

Most models forecast Lee will still be packing winds in excess of 39 mph as it cruises the Atlantic well offshore of Montauk Friday and Saturday. As a Category 3 hurricane, Lee currently has winds up to 120 mph, the NWS said.

Wunsch said there are variables in play, but the chance Lee could veer westward closer to Long Island appears remote, at best.

While strong, dangerous surf may be a factor that impacts swimming and bathing for ocean beachgoers, Wunsch said significant erosion isn't likely.

The seven-day forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms Monday, with the possibility of storms remaining in play early Tuesday, before changing to partly sunny skies.

There a chance of rain, showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday figure to be sunny -- with highs in the mid-to-upper 70-degree range.