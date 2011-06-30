July Fourth weather shouldn't disappoint

The weather over the Fourth of July holiday weekend should be perfect for watching fireworks, barbecues and other outdoor activities.

There’s only a slight chance that rain will dampen festivities on Long Island, and forecasters predict a dry, balmy evening on Monday.

The high tomorrow will be near 82, Sunday should see a high near 86 and Monday should top out at 88, but drop to about 66 Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Basically, Saturday pretty dry, a slight chance of rain Saturday night and the same all day Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina said.

“It’s about a 20 percent, 30 percent chance — not a rainout type of deal,” Pollina said in a fitting comment for a weekend that will see the Yankees play the Mets three times, beginning tonight, at Citi Field. Both teams hit the road for out-of-town games on the holiday.

The Long Island Rail Road has “Subway Series timetables” that are available on its website, mta.org, and will add early-afternoon trains for this evening’s eastbound commute.

On the roads, the state Department of Transportation said it would end all nonemergency work at 3 p.m. today to open up lanes for traffic, and DOT spokeswoman Eileen Peters said no major construction projects should tie up traffic over the weekend.

There’s a bulky menu of events across the Island to entertain on the three-day weekend.

“This is when we start the see the first real crowds of the season,” said Brian Pope, assistant manager of the gift shop at the Montauk Point Lighthouse. The museum and gift shop go on a summer Saturday schedule as of tomorrow, closing at 7 p.m. rather than 5:30 p.m., he said.

Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay will waive its $5 admission fee on Monday as it celebrates its famous former owner, Theodore Roosevelt, who used it as his summer White House.

There’s a Stars and Stripes Festival on Main Street at the waterfront in East Rockaway tomorrow from noon to 11 p.m. that includes fireworks at 9 p.m.

There’s no fireworks at Jones Beach this year, but state parks officials are still expecting a big turnout this weekend at all its parks and beaches.

“We’re hoping for a good weekend,” said George Gorman, deputy regional director for Long Island State Parks. “We don’t really have projections about attendance, but we don’t see the sort of crowds we drew in the 1970s and 1980s before indoor malls and air conditioning became commonplace.”

County Executive Edward Mangano was expected to announce details today for Nassau’s annual fireworks show.

The traditional Macy’s fireworks display will be on the Hudson River, beginning at 9 p.m. Monday. The big pyrotechnics in Suffolk will come Monday night from a barge in the Great South Bay off the Bay Shore Marina and is sponsored by the Town of Islip and several others.

Town supervisor Phil Nolan said parking was limited, and advised people to pick a spot farther away to view the show. He said it would be clearly visible “from Babylon Town to Patchogue — and excellent viewing from boats.”

With Sarah Crichton