Sunny with temps near 70 expected for Long Island on Wednesday

Temperatures near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies are in store for Long Island on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The service's Upton office said steady temperatures of around 66 degrees are likely for most of Nassau and Suffolk counties, with mild northwest winds of 7 to 9 mph shifting to the west by the afternoon.

But News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the above-normal temperatures could climb to the low 70s in some areas, particularly in Nassau.

"Temperatures are above normal today, with clouds and cooler weather Thursday and Friday," Hoffman said.

The short cooling-off period is then replaced by warmer temperatures, in the upper 60s, Saturday and Sunday.

Early indications are that Sunday temperatures could be in the 70s, Hoffman said.

Wednesday night calls for partly cloudy conditions with overnight lows in the mid to high 40s. Winds shift to the south, light and variable, at 5 to 7 mph.

On Thursday, it's unlikely to break 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. And on Friday there's a slight chance of daytime showers with temperatures again slightly below 60 degrees.