Forecast: Pleasant weather before August brings humidity

The last day of July on Monday will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures, before August greets Long Islanders with a dose of humidity.

The sky will be mostly clear Monday, with highs near 82 degrees and an overnight low of 66 — but the humidity is expected to climb overnight, meaning Tuesday “won’t be quite as refreshing outside,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Highs Tuesday will near 85 degrees, with a low of 69, the forecast shows.

The humidity will stretch into Wednesday — when highs will be near 87 degrees with an overnight low of 70 — and Thursday, when the high will be 86 degrees, with an overnight low of 69.

The chance of rain will be “very, very low” through Thursday, with less than a 20 percent chance of precipitation, Engle said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A nearby cold front could bring scattered showers Friday, with a high near 84 and a mild overnight low of 70, said Matthew Tauber, another meteorologist with the weather service.