Forecast: Pleasant weather before August brings humidity
The last day of July on Monday will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures, before August greets Long Islanders with a dose of humidity.
The sky will be mostly clear Monday, with highs near 82 degrees and an overnight low of 66 — but the humidity is expected to climb overnight, meaning Tuesday “won’t be quite as refreshing outside,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.
Highs Tuesday will near 85 degrees, with a low of 69, the forecast shows.
The humidity will stretch into Wednesday — when highs will be near 87 degrees with an overnight low of 70 — and Thursday, when the high will be 86 degrees, with an overnight low of 69.
The chance of rain will be “very, very low” through Thursday, with less than a 20 percent chance of precipitation, Engle said.
A nearby cold front could bring scattered showers Friday, with a high near 84 and a mild overnight low of 70, said Matthew Tauber, another meteorologist with the weather service.