All eastbound lanes closed on LIE at Exit 39 as messy morning commute expected

All eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed early Thursday after a serious car crash near the Glen Cove Road exit, police said.

All traffic was being rerouted onto the service road between Exits 39 and 41, and police advised motorists to seek alternative routes. Heavy delays are reported in the area.

The crash occurred as overnight rain mixed with snow, conditions that are expected to make the morning commute difficult, authorities said.

A wind advisory went into effect at 6 a.m.; forecasters expect gusts to exceed 50 mph during the day Monday, with steady winds out of the west between 20-25 mph. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving more difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the National Weather Service said.

Rain was expected throughout the morning across the region, with possible periods of light snow.

Temperatures were expected to drop through the day as the rain moves away and clear skies return. High temperatures should approach 40 degrees Monday afternoon, but wind chills will make it feel more like 25-30, forecasters said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.