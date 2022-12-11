Long Island weather: Rain mixed with snow Sunday night

Rain forecast for Long Island Sunday will likely mix with snow overnight through Monday morning before skies clear with highs in the low 40s, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday's rain should come mostly after 3 p.m. The high will reach the lower 40s, slightly below the average of 46 degrees for this time of year.

Then rain mixed with snow is likely as the temperature drops to slightly above freezing Sunday night. No accumulation is expected on Long Island although the lower Hudson Valley could get two to four inches, the weather service said.

The chance of rain and snow carries over until about 9 a.m. Monday before sunny skies return with a high in the low 40s, according to the weather service.

The temperature drops into the mid-20s at night, a trend that will continue Tuesday and Wednesday night as well.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday during the day look sunny with highs around 40, the weather service said.

Wet weather is in the forecast again Thursday with a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. The high will be in the mid-40s on a mostly cloudy day.

Rain is likely on Friday with the high in the mid-40s.