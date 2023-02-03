Arctic cold arrives on Long Island today, bringing coldest conditions of the season

Bundle up, Long Island — or better yet, stay home: Friday and Saturday are expected to see the coldest conditions of the season so far.

The good news — or, at least, news that could warm the heart (not to mention body and soul) — is that the cold blast is expected to come and go quickly.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said that's because there's a high pressure system moving in behind a rapidly-moving arctic cold front, and that while wind chill factors ranging from about 5 below zero in western Nassau to 17 below zero in Montauk are expected Friday night, driven by wind gusts up to 45 mph, by Sunday any winds are expected to dissipate and the real temperature should be anywhere from 40 to 45 degrees.

"Obviously, it's pretty windy out there right now, with temperatures dropping," Ramsey said Friday. "The actual temperature will see single digits overnight, with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph."

A wind chill advisory — a less-cautionary notice than a watch or warning — has been issued for the East End, Ramsey said. That will be in place from 5 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Western Suffolk and Nassau County is not affected by such warnings.

The more serious wind chills will be in Suffolk, Ramsey said, with the coldest wind-chill temperatures driven by escalating wind gusts that are expected to be far stronger on eastern Long Island.

Closer to the metro New York area wind speeds will be lower, he said. As a result the wind chills will not be as severe.

Fortunately, Ramsey said, this system won't be around long.

"This year, the only other event we've had would be that system around Christmastime," Ramsey said, when asked about the cold front and wind chill factors. "But that lasted longer. This will push out relatively fast."

Shelter from the cold

Warming centers will be opened across the Island, including in Hempstead, Hicksville, Wantagh, Uniondale, Dix Hills, North Babylon and Riverhead, town and county officials said.

The warming center at Mitchel Field in Uniondale will remain open 24/7 through Sunday and is located in the first-floor Community Room in the Administration Building at 1 Charles Lindbergh Boulevard. The contact number is 516-572-0400.

The other Nassau County warming centers — Cantiague Park in Hicksville and Wantagh Park in Wantagh — are also open through Sunday. The center at Cantiague Park is located in the administrative office at 480 W. John St. and will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Officials said that after 8:30 p.m. anyone in need is advised to call 911 to seek transport to the 24-hour warming center at Mitchel Field.

The Wantagh center is located in the Wantagh Park Community Center at 1 King Road and will be open daily through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Dix Hills, the warming center at the Clark Gilles Arena at the Dix Hills Ice Rink will be open 24/7 through Sunday. The address is 575 Vanderbilt Parkway.

In North Babylon, a warming center will be open 24/7 at the Town Hall Annex at 281 Phelps Lane.

Information for the Hempstead and Riverhead warming centers was not available Friday.

In Suffolk, the county initiates a Code Blue alert when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. Anyone in need of shelter can call 631-854-9100. In Nassau County, anyone in need of assistance can call 1-866-WARMBED.

Long Island Rail Road station waiting rooms will be opened earlier and will remain open overnight during the cold snap, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a release Friday.

Warmer temperatures coming

Highs should be in the low 20s Saturday, though the wind chill could make it feel like zero to 10 below zero.

Warmer air should move in overnight Saturday, and by 5 a.m. Sunday, temperatures will have risen into the low 30s, the weather service said.

Temperatures should rebound to around 50 degrees by Thursday, when there is a slight chance of rain.