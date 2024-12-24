A white Christmas unlikely for Long Island, but light snow forecast for Tuesday

Parts of Long Island can expect a white Christmas Eve, as about half an inch of snow is expected to fall Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Bryan Ramsey, an NWS meteorologist, said a line of snow showers will approach New York City and move east beginning around 7 a.m.

“The farther east you go on Long Island, the less accumulation you’re going to get,” Ramsey said.

A special weather statement is in effect for Nassau and western Suffolk, as roads will become snow-covered and slippery due to the recent cold weather, the service said.

Tuesday will still feel cold, although temperatures will reach highs of above freezing, Ramsey said.

The chances of having a white Christmas are “unlikely but possible,” Ramsey said.

Some parts of Long Island that still have a coating from Friday night’s snow may have a better chance at having a white Christmas, depending on the amount of snow that accumulates Tuesday.

“It’s also going to depend on how warm it gets today, and we're going to see a return to the sunshine, which will help probably melt and compact some of that snow,” Ramsey said.

Wednesday will see temperatures remaining in the 30s with lows in the 20s, but the remainder of the week will be dry, sunny and warmer

By Friday temperatures will go back to highs in the low 40s and Saturday will reach the mid 40s.

Rain will return to Long Island Sunday night into Monday morning.