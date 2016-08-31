Long Island forecast: Mostly sunny, highs in mid 80s

Wednesday’s Long Island forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with daily highs in the mid 80s, the National Weather Service said.

South winds are at 6 to 10 mph with humidity levels climbing a bit as compared with the last few days, the service’s Upton office said.

“Warm and humid,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, describing Wednesday’s forecast.

For beachgoers, there’s a high risk for rip currents through Wednesday night.

Hoffman said the ultraviolet index is high and that swimmers should be careful at ocean beaches.

There’s also a slight chance for showers starting at about 6 p.m. and overnight into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Skies turn mostly cloudy Wednesday night, and Hoffman said there’s the possibility of “some showers toward morning with a chance of a storm.”

Thursday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms, he said.

Daily highs are near 80 degrees.

Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist at the service’s Upton office, said any rainfall Thursday won’t be significant and that skies should start to clear by late morning.