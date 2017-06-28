Long Island forecast: Warmer days ahead, muggy July 4th weekend

Mother Nature is smiling on Long Islanders who enjoy mostly sunny days with highs in the low to mid-80s, as that’s pretty much what we can expect for Thursday through Saturday, forecasters say.

Thursday’s beachgoers, though, will want to know about the high rip current risk that’s in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at ocean beaches, the National Weather Service says.

Look for breezy conditions Thursday and Thursday night, the weather service said, with winds starting out from the south, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 37 mph.

Thursday night also sees humidity start picking up, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

And, yes, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are likely to be on the muggy side, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Sunday includes a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day — about a 40 percent chance, as of the Wednesday afternoon forecast, according to the weather service.

Then back we go to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday.