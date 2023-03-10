Long Island forecast: A dusting to 2 inches of wet snow Saturday

Winter still has some snow to give. Accumulations up to two inches on Nassau County's North Shore are possible early Saturday, but mild temperatures won’t keep the snow around for long, according to the National Weather Service.

Just after dark Friday, when temperatures will be in the mid 30s, a mix of snow is forecast cross Long Island that will extend into Saturday morning, the weather service said.

“Most places on the Island will only get a dusting to an inch,” said Bill Goodman, a weather service meteorologist.

It’s too early to tell if the bands of snow forecast for the North Shore in Nassau will extend into Suffolk.

“We won’t really know until things get going tomorrow night,” he said.

High temperatures for Saturday will be in the lower 40s, a few degrees below normal.

Goodman said most of the time when there is only a coating to an inch of snow it mostly accumulates on the grass.

“Especially this time of year,” he said. “If the snow falls that lightly the roads will be wet. When you start to get to like an inch and a half, two inches, that’s when we start thinking about it accumulating on roadways and that will be off to the north and west.”

A developing coastal low pressure system arrives Friday night in New York City and areas just north and west.

He said the current forecast for the city is about two inches and north and west of the city can expect three to six inches of snow.