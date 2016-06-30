Long Island forecast: Sunny, highs in low 80s

Long Island on Thursday gets sunshine and daily highs in the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

North winds at 5 to 10 mph shift southwest in the afternoon, the service’s Upton office said.

There’s a slight chance for rain overnight and into Friday morning, the service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said temps Thursday will be slightly cooler at the beaches with a high ultraviolet radiation index, so have the sunscreen handy.

In fact, it might be a good idea to keep the sunscreen close through the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, Hoffman said.

“Most of the holiday weekend looks great,” he said. “Outdoor and beach weather.”

Hoffman said there’s a threat of showers and thunderstorms Friday, from about 4 to 8 p.m., which could affect any plans for fireworks shows.

Clouds increase Thursday night with that slight chance of precipitation, and overnight lows are in the upper 60s.

Clouds linger on Friday with the possibility of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, including maybe some heavy rain during the overnight hours.

But Hoffman said Saturday through Monday the Fourth offer mostly sunshine and daily high temperatures between 80 and 85 degrees.