Long Island forecast: After record high Monday, temps fall Tuesday

Monday saw record-breaking temperatures at Long Island MacArthur Airport, reaching 58 degrees, which surpassed 56 seen on the same day in 2004.

Tuesday, the first day of March, brings highs of around 45 degrees, closer to seasonal averages, with 43 the norm, said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Look for “a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow [Tuesday] but rain showers and milder temperatures arrive on Wednesday,” with highs near 48, he said.

Wednesday is expected to bring morning rain, with breezy conditions.