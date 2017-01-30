Long Island forecast: Up to 2 inches of snow possible Tuesday

No snow on Monday for Long Island, but chances for Tuesday are looking to be more solid.

But there’s no need for any panic shopping, forecasters said, as just 1 to 2 inches are predicted.

Tuesday morning commuters are likely to get a pass, as the best chances for steadiest snow to start is around midmorning from west to east, said David Stark, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton. Depending on the temperature, some rain could mix in later in the day, especially for areas along the South Shore.

Precipitation should be wrapping up by after 7 or 8 p.m.

That means the drive home could take a little longer, so best to leave extra time, if needed, Stark said.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible, he said.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-30s, with lows of around 32.