Long Island no longer in moderate drought, U.S. Drought Monitor says

Good news for those who were concerned over — even aware of — Long Island’s being in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s moderate drought status since May.

As of Tuesday, the Island had moved one notch to being deemed just abnormally dry, with the drought monitor giving a little nod to Saturday’s storm, a major snow dropper.

In all 23.7 inches of snow was delivered at Long Island MacArthur Airport, which translates to 2.15 inches of liquid, according to National Weather Service data.

That storm “made its presence known along the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast,” resulting in the Island, as well as a few nearby areas, being removed from moderate drought status, the least intense drought category, the monitor said in its weekly summary announced on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the airport had seen a precipitation surplus of 1.26 inches so far this year.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A different story unfolded last year, with a string of drier-than-normal months, one of them May, which came in as the driest May since records started being kept in 1984, said Jessica Spaccio, climatologist with the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell.

Coming in at 7.64 inches below the normal 46.24, January through December 2015 ranked as the airport’s seventh-driest year, she said.